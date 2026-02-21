Bahamas: Devynne Charlton wins 60m Hurdles at Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF

The Bahamas: The rising sprint hurdler from Bahamas, Devynne Charlton, has been gaining international public attention with her strong performance during the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold on February 19. She crossed the finish line with 60m hurdles in 7.79 seconds at the level meeting called “Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF” in Liévin, France.

The 30-year old athlete is a two-time World Champion in 60m hurdles and a world record holder, who is preparing for the World Indoor Championships, scheduled to take place from March 20-22 at the Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena Toruń in Toruń, BiT City, Kuyavian–Pomeranian, Poland.

Charlton was followed by Pia Skrzyszowska from Poland, who finished the race in second place with 7.83 seconds. The second runner-up was Ditaji Kambundi from Switzerland, at 7.84 seconds, right behind Pia.

Both Megan Simmonds (Jamaica) and Nadine Vissar (Netherlands) ended at 4th place with 7.88 seconds. Others participating in the 60m hurdles race were Laeticia Bapté from France (7.93), Alaysha Johnson from the United States of America (7.97), and Sacha Alessandrini from France (8.05).

Devynne Charlton first represented Bahamas at the 2015 and 2017 World Athletics Championship but was eliminated in the heats and semifinals respectively. She also participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and secured six place in the 100m hurdles.

Her first win was at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she won silver. Charlton secured another silver at the 60m hurdles at the 2022 World Indoor Championships, with a national record of 7.81 seconds.

Charlton broke the world record in the 60 meters hurdles with a time of 7.67 seconds during the 116th Millrose Games in 2024. She also broke the world record with a time of 7.65 seconds during the 2024 World Indoor Championships and won her first international gold medal.

The Bahamian athlete has been consistently performing well both regionally and internationally, helping the country be recognized across the globe in the field of athletics.