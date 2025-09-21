Jamaican TikToker Rosalee under investigation, children taken Into custody over abuse claims

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has reportedly taken the children of TikToker from her custody amid an ongoing investigation into alleged abuse linked to remarks made during a live TikTok session.

Jamaica: What began as harmful remarks on a Tiktok live session turns into legal scrutiny, as TikTok personality June “Rosalee” Dixon finds herself at the centre of a child abuse investigation by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) that has led to the removal of her children from her custody.

According to the CPFSA, they initially received multiple reports through their anonymous reporting system of alleged abuse that the children of Rosalee allegedly underwent under her care. As the TikToker previously expressed in one of her live streams this week that she felt like burning down her house and ‘stabbing up’ her children and spouse.

Comments that raised alarms and triggered an investigation from the CPFSA, leading to the escalation of safeguarding her children by removing them from her care.

According to Laurette Adams Thomas, CEO of CPFSA, the agency has a legal obligation to ensure the care and protection of children and therefore the organisation acted swiftly in the best interest of the children, to prevent them from becoming victims of irreparable harm.

Laurette expressed that the agency tried to talk to Rosalee after her children were taken into custody. But all efforts proved futile as Rosalee was reportedly uncooperative, further hindering the investigations into the matter.

Laurette further stated that according to the statements she made on her live sessions the organisation had to act under the Child Care and Protection Act which states that where there is an allegation that a child is in need of care and protection, it is the mandate of the CPFSA or the police to secure the child and notify the parent or guardian that the child is in the care of the agency and will be placed before the court within 48 hours.

The CEO lastly added that they will inform the parent or the guardian of the date, time and location of the court hearing so that they may be present. Although information concerning the children’s whereabouts during this period still remain concealed, so as to maintain their safety and security before they are placed before the court.

Citizens of Jamaica took to Facebook to applaud the act of the CPFSA while some stated that it was Rosalee’s usual habit and when some people tried to warn her she always ended up blocking them from her profile.

With one user writing, “Alongtime people warn har ,but she's so disrespectful and don't listen, so who can't hear will feel.”