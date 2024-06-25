Tragic accident claims life of American woman vacationing in Turks and Caicos

According to the information by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, just after 2 am on Sunday, they got a report of a collision that involved three vehicles on the Leeward Highway near Pratts Road.

Turks and Caicos: An American female has become the recent victim of road fatality in Turks and Caicos during her vacation to the island nation. The deceased is said to be 36 years old, but her name has not been disclosed by the police officials.

As they arrived at the incident site, they found six persons lying on the road with several injuries and blood wounds.

The officers and medical personnel notified that the 36-year-old American female succumbed to her injuries while five other persons, including four females and one male, were rushed to the nearby Cheshire Hall Medical Centre for treatment.

One of the injured females is said to be in a serious condition, while others are stable. The police officials have extended their deepest condolences to the families and friends who were affected by this tragic incident.

The officials are still investigating the circumstances that led to this major accident, leaving the vacationers in this condition.

“The public is advised to notify the closest police station or the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 232- 9645 and provide any information regarding this incident,” urged the officials.

On the other hand, another road collision took place on Saturday, claiming the life of 41-year-old Reggie Dickenson of Grand Turk.

This accident took place shortly after 4 am on Saturday, and as the officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the driver trapped inside the vehicle, following which the officials took him out of the car and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

After several attempts by the medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The officials have urged the drivers of the motor vehicle to drive safely while driving on the road.