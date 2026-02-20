Diesel rises by $2 as Grenada revises fuel prices, Gasoline and Kerosene also up 

Grenada: As of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as Cooking Gas) in the State of Grenada have seen a minor increase. The government announced that there has been an increase of $0.44 in the price of Gasoline and increase of $2.00 in the price of Diesel.

With these new adjustments, the new price of Gasoline and Diesel stands at $13.93 and $14.35 respectively. The price of Kerosene has also increased by $0.88 with the new price being $10.45.

According to the official notice issued by the Ministry of Finance, the adjustments also apply to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) commonly referred to as Cooking Gas in the country with variations depending on cylinder size and location.

In Grenada, the price of a 20 lbs. LPG cylinder remains unchanged at $40.00. However, the 100 lbs. cylinder has increased by $20.65, moving from $209.55 to $230.20. Bulk LPG has also seen a slight rise of $0.20 with the new price set at $2.40.

For Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the price of the 20 lbs. cylinder also remains unchanged at $49.00. Meanwhile, the 100 lbs. cylinder has increased by $20.65, rising from $232.55 to $253.20. Bulk LPG in these islands has similarly increased by $0.20, bringing the new price to $2.40.

The government noted that the revised prices took effect on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 and apply across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. While the 20 lbs. cooking gas cylinder remains stable, motorists and commercial operators are expected to feel the impact of the increases in gasoline and diesel, particularly the $2.00 rise in diesel prices.

It was further announced that the Ministry of Finance continues to monitor petroleum product prices and will intervene as necessary if the prices exceed $17.00. The government highlighted that the petroleum product prices of Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosene within the Tri-island State of Grenada are completely harmonized in line with statements made by the Minister of Finance in the 2023 Budget Speech.