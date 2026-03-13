American tour operator Bradley Paumen shot while defending family in Frank’s Eddy home invasion 

Authorities in Belize reported that a man was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident in the Dark Knight area of Frank’s Eddy Village, Cayo District, on Wednesday evening.

Belize: The American tour operator Bradley Paumen who was shot in Belize is reported to have been attacked while defending his family during a home invasion. The police officials have launched an investigation into the attempted murder of the American national.

The incident reportedly took place in the Dark Knight area of Frank’s Eddy Village, Cayo District in Belize on the evening of Wednesday. Police officers reported that around 5 40 pm, officials received reports that a man with gunshot wounds was being rushed to the Western Regional Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations disclosed that shortly before 5:30 pm, Seline Paumen was at her home when she heard a car approach the yard. She thought it was her husband coming back home with her children and did not raise concern. However, a few minutes later she saw her children enter the house at gunpoint and they were being followed by three masked men armed with firearms.

The victim’s wife told police officials that the intruders tied her hands and sealed her mouth with a tape before ransacking the residence in search of valuables. Around 10 minutes later, her husband arrived and knocked on the door, and it was opened by one of the suspects and the men immediately attacked him.

During the confrontation, the attackers asked for the password to a safe inside the residence. When they were unable to open it, one of the intruders shot Bradley from the back. The assailants then carried away the safe which contained cash and jewellery and fled the area in the director of the river, told the victim’s wife.

Police later found 68-year-old Bradley Paumen at the hospital receiving treatment for a apparent gunshot wound to the back, shoulder as well as another to the front right chest.

Paumen also told police that he tried to defend himself and struggled with the attackers. He added that the suspect pointed a firearm at his head, but the weapon jammed when he tried to fire.

The police officials are now trying to locate the suspects to bring the family to justice. In 2016, Paumen was charged with the offense of abetment to commit murder against four men, including American-Iranian Faroud Michael Modiri. Police say that they do not believe the two incidents are connected.