Bahamas: Man accused of killing pregnant co-worker in 2025 applies for bail 

Bahamas: A 31-year-old man accused of killing his pregnant coworker and alleged mistress is applying for bail in Nassau, Bahamas. Reuben Cartwright, a married father of two, was accused of killing 30-year-old Lauren Saunders back on October 27, 2025. The accused reportedly appeared before Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson earlier this week for a bail hearing.

Saunders, a mother of two, was seven months pregnant at the time of the incident but the current law does not recognize the killing of an unborn child as a separate charge of murder.

At present, Cartwright is imprisoned and he attended the court session through Polycom videoconferencing. Police reports indicated that the accused guided them to Saunders’ body which was found in bushes located off Munnings Drive on October 22 just three days after her family members reported her missing.

The attorney of Reuben Cartwright Tameka Roberts, during the hearing, contended that he is a suitable candidate for bail and cited strong connections to the community as well as holds a clean criminal record. He further pointed out that the evidence in the case lacks clarity as since months now the cause of Saunders’ death remains underdetermined.

On the other hand, prosecutor Karine MacVean noted that the potential penalties if convicted render the accused a flight risk. She noted that Cartwright informed the police officials that Saunders died due to sexual choking.

Meanwhile, MacVean highlighted that a truly fit and proper person would not strangle a woman during intimacy and then abandon her in the bushes. Justice Grant-Thompson has reportedly reserved her ruling on the bail application.

During the court proceedings, the accused confirmed his date of birth before the charge was read. He was not required to enter a plea as the matter will be tried before the Supreme Court.

Magistrate Reckley advised the 31-year-old that any application for bail must be made to the Supreme Court before ordering that he be remanded into custody. Cartwright became emotional and cried after being permitted to speak briefly with relatives before being escorted to the court’s cellblock to await transport to prison.