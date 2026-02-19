Port Zante buzzes with thousands of visitors as four mega cruise ships dock in St Kitts 

The cruises brought thousands of visitors to St Kitts, eager to explore its historic sites, pristine beaches and vibrant local culture, marking another successful day for cruise tourism.

St Kitts and Nevis: With four magnificent cruise ships in port, Port Zante and the wider Basseterre area were alive with energy on Wednesday as thousands of passengers disembarked to experience the beauty, culture and hospitality of St Kitts. Docked at the port were major cruises Arvia, Celebrity Apex, Mein Schiff 2 and Allure of the Seas.

These cruises brought thousands of eager visitors to the destination who were ready to explore the wonders of the island. From historic sites and pristine beaches to vibrant local businesses and cultural experiences, the day marked another outstanding chapter for cruise tourism in St Kitts.

Throughout the day, passengers moved beyond the pier to immerse themselves in the local culture while patronizing the restaurants, booking diverse island tours and visiting the beaches. Karaoke sessions proved to be a highlight for many as it offered a space for cruise guests to interact with the social atmosphere of the island.

Among the guests were several kids who were seen enjoying their time in St Kitts playing with monkeys while several others were seen going on organised tours.

A notable highlight of the day was the overnight stay of the Arvia which departed Port Zante at mid-day Wednesday following a record 29-hour overnight stay. This extended port call allowed passengers the opportunity to explore the destination with extra hours, transitioning from daytime excursions to evening dining and local nightlife. These additional hours provide a deeper level of immersion for guests and a welcome boost to the evening economy.

The MS Arvia which is on a 14-days round trip Eastern Caribbean vessel arrived from neighbouring island Martinique on Tuesday with 5,475 passengers and overnighted to allow passengers to enjoy "A Night to Remember" organized by the St. Kitts Urban Development Corporation. Officers, passengers and crew enjoyed an evening of music, culture, food, art and pure Kittitian energy.

Tuesday's visit by the Arvia, was the 8th to Port Zante since the first call on November 5th, 2025, for the 2025/2026 Cruise Ship Season. On each visit, the passenger count is about 5,300 with the highest on December 8th, 2025, with 5,746 passengers. With Tuesday's count of 5,475, the second highest to date, the total number of passengers brought to St. Kitts by the Arvia for the 8 calls climbs to 41,978.