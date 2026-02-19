Gabriel Harrigin deported from Guyana, faces rape, kidnapping and assault charges in Trinidad 

On the day of his deportation, he was instructed to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Guyana but was instead detained by immigration officials and placed on a flight to Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: Gabriel ‘Batman’ Harrigin, the Trinidadian man accused of leaking intimate images of over hundred women online, has now been denied bail on multiple serious criminal charges following his recent deportation from Guyana.

The 32-year-old accused, a resident of Bombay Street in St James, Trinidad was deported on February 10 in what was initially referred to as an ‘immigration’ matter however reports indicated that after being asked to report to the CID – Criminal Investigation Department in Guyana, he was taken into custody by the immigration department and was immediately placed on the next available flight back to Trinidad and Tobago.

At the time, it was not clear whether Gabriel was removed from Guyana due to a breach of the country’s immigration or was there any other reason for the same. According to sources, the accused had been seeking employment there prior to his detention and his deportation came right after there were cybercrime allegations which stemmed from complaints by multiple young women who claimed that intimate photos and videos were shared online by Gabriel ‘Batman’ Harrigin without their consent.

While he was cleared of those accusations, but a more serious development has arisen as Harrigin has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of rape, false imprisonment, grievous sexual assault as well as assault by beating.

Related to the case, he appeared before a High Court on Wednesday and was remanded into prison custody after the court denied him bail. These charges came from a report which was made to the police on January 19 and according to court documents, the complainant told investigators that she had gone out with Harrigin to a bar on January 18 located at Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

The female alleged that when she later tried to leave, she was forced into his vehicle and was the taken to his residence in St James. The victim claims that at the residence, the man prevented her from leaving and assaulted her physically before taking her into a bedroom and sexually assaulting her. Harrigin is now accused of having sexual intercourse with the female without her consent on two separate occasions.

Following this complaint, investigators later executed a search warrant at his residence on February 10 and they seized all of his electronic devices that were then sent to the Cyber Crime Unit for analysis. The accused is now expected to return to Court on March 20 for a further bail hearing.