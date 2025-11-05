Antigua: Bolans community demands answers in police killing of 18-year-old Kahleel Simon

The family of an 18-year-old, who was fatally shot by a police officer on his birthday two months ago, renewed their call for justice with peaceful protests at the police commissioner’s office.

The Bolans community was left mourning the young life that was cut short, and on Friday they once again took to the streets, this time outside the Police Headquarters on American Road, to raise awareness and seek justice over the teenager's death that the police have not released any answers for.

Relatives, friends, and supporters gathered for a second public demonstration with Kahleel’s mother, Cassandra wearing yellow shirts with his photo on and words reading ‘Justice for Kahleel’ boldly imprinted across the front.

All demanding progress and answers from law enforcement officials over the police killing.

This will reportedly not be the last of the public demonstrations as the family stated that they will continue to do so until they are satisfied with the facts surrounding Kahleel’s death. And all those responsible are brought to answer for his death in the light.

Justice for Kahleel Simon protests have continued for one month and six days since a police officer gunned him down, with the Commissioner of Police being dead silent on the matter.

Community activists have reportedly also joined the call, urging the authorities to maintain transparency and provide timely updates to the public about the shooting of the 18-year-old who police state that he was armed that’s why they shot him.