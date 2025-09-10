Nepal in Turmoil: Death toll climbs to 22 as military seizes control after PM Oli’s resignation

Unrest in Nepal persists as protests, mainly led by teenagers and young adults, continue over censorship and economic issues, with citizens boycotting government corruption.

Nepal: Death toll rises to 22, as citizen outrage has continued to spiral throughout the country following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other members of the cabinet while the Nepal military have claimed that they will now be taking control of the country.

Unrest over censorship and economic issues have continued in Nepal, as citizen protests mainly led by teenagers and adults in their twenties have continued to spiral throughout the country, with the citizens boycotting the corruption of the government. Here is what has happened so far.

Following the stepping down of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the citizens proceeded to storm the country's parliament building and burn it all to the ground forcing the members of parliament inside to be evacuated by army helicopter.

Social media apps are back in nepal after violent protests left 19 dead and hundreds injured. Critics say the ban was a move to silence dissent.

This act was followed by the act of the citizens capturing the country's Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, who was then stripped down to his underwear and paraded throughout the streets before throwing him in the river.

The angry citizens went on to set fire to different residential homes of the country’s ministers including the former Prime Minister’s Pushpa Kamal Dahal home with the wife still inside. The wife was reportedly burned alive while other ministers were reportedly pulled into the mob and harassed before the military rescuing them and taking them to secure locations.

Nepal govt was getting exposed for corruption, so they banned social media apps. But with almost 14 million young people, they can't ignore Gen Z. This generation won't stay silent.

pic.twitter.com/Ic0QHuMGMa — sangwan (@SangwanHQ) September 8, 2025

The protestors proceeded to the county’s prisons and released approximately 900 prisoners from 2 government prison facilities.

Nepal Army takes control

Following the citizens' wild acts against the government and its ministers the Nepal army claimed that they will be taking control of the country on Tuesday, September at 10 p.m. local time.

Reportedly, Nepal's military has begun deploying troops and imposing restrictions in several areas, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur, to contain unrest that persisted even after Prime Minister Oli's resignation.

THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE 🏆



Politicians BANNED social media use in Nepal so their CITIZENS BURNED DOWN PARLIAMENT 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 as the CORRUPT Politicians FLED by helicopter. pic.twitter.com/TUDS2DJgVO — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) September 9, 2025

“We have deployed our troops to prevent any untoward incidents, including looting and vandalism,” said an officer from the Nepal Army headquarters. Moreover, in an attempt to prevent further unrest, the army officials have also issued an order for locals and residents to remain indoors unless it is “absolutely necessary” to be outdoors.

BRUTAL FOOTAGE: Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar — wife of Nepal’s ex-PM Khanal — BURNT alive



Set ablaze inside her own residence



She died in the FLAMES https://t.co/Le1qGO1f2J pic.twitter.com/6A54eOOJDS — RT (@RT_com) September 9, 2025

Today marks the third day since the student-led “Gen Z” protests began in Nepal although according to reports the protests have since died down since the military took control. While the vandalised streets still remain filled with the smell of smoke.