Trinidadian arrested in Guyana following complaints of intimate images shared without consent 

Preliminary investigations indicate that explicit videos involving several young women in Guyana were posted and circulated online.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Guyana: A national of Trinidad and Tobago has been arrested in Guyana following complaints from many young women who allege that their intimate photos and videos were shared online without their consent.

The suspect identified as Gabriel Harragin was taken into custody a few moments ago while he was at a local laboratory after four girls formally reported him for cyber-related offences. Preliminary investigations revealed that explicit videos involving several young women of Guyana were posted and circulated online.

The incident triggered immediate police action after the victims got together and came forward before lodging their individual reports.

On the other hand, Harragin is denying being responsible for uploading those videos and photos online and claims that his mobile phone was stolen and later hacked and that the videos were leaked without his knowledge or consent.

As of now, police have seized electronic devices of the suspect as part of their investigation and a cybercrime investigation has been launched in order to determine how the videos were accessed, stored and distributed online.

Notably, this is not the first time that the suspect is claiming that someone stole his phone and videos got leaked. A video of him explaining a similar situation is making rounds across Facebook and he made that in his home country a while ago and apologized after multiple sex videos were leaked with females.

In the video, he is heard saying, “I had an iPhone and somebody stole it. It had no lock on it and had all my personal business and stuff and that phone was connected with my iCloud, so everything was stored on that phone when it got stolen.”

This video has generated a lot of attention from locals on social media with people calling the Guyanese officials to conduct proper investigations into the incident as the same thing cannot happen twice and he had to be the suspect in these situations.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with WIC News for more updates on the matter as they become available.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

