First direct Ghana-Barbados flight lands as Ashanti King makes landmark visit to Caribbean 

Barbados: The first direct flight from Accra, Ghana to Barbados arrived on Tuesday at the Grantley Adams International Airport, marking a historic moment in air connectivity between the two countries. Shortly after the arrival of this flight, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II arrived on a private jet.

He was received at the Grantley Adams International Airport on November 11, 2025, by the Foreign Minister of Barbados, the High Commissioner of Barbados to Ghana, H.E. Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland; The Chief of Protocol, Resa Layne, Acting Head of Mission Ghana Embassy in Havannah, Dr Chris Narh as well as other government officials and representatives of GUBA Enterprise.

The king is in Barbados for an official visit of three days and during this time, he is expected to engage in several high-level bilateral meetings. He will also be attending the GUBA Awards 2025 with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc noting that, “This will be a moment that rekindles the historic connection between Africa and the Caribbean.”

As host nation of GUBA Awards 2025, the authority said that Barbados is honoured to be the meeting point for visionaries, leaders, and changemakers from across the diaspora. From the GUBA Trade & Investment Conference to the GUBA Awards Ceremony, this historic week celebrates unity, progress, and the enduring connection between the peoples.

His visit in Barbados has also marked the first time that the occupant of the Golden Stool set his foot in the Caribbean region. His arrival marks a monumental chapter in the shared history between Africa and the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the inaugural flight has marked the start of a new chapter in air travel between Caribbean and the West Africa which offers both trade and tourism opportunities which promise to benefit the economies and people of both countries.

The route is said to have reduced the travel time between the two destinations significantly and making it easier for both business professionals as well as travellers seeking to travel on this route.

The launch of this direct flight also serves as a testament to the growing relationship between Barbados and Ghana, both of which are looking forward to boosting their economic and cultural ties.