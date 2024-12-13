Jamaica: Deanna Solomon, 12, crushed to death after being pushed in front of moving bus

The tragic incident took place after the young girl was pushed by fellow students in a scramble to board the vehicle, leading to her being pushed in front of it.

Jamaica: A 12-year-old female student of Irwin High School was crushed to death by Montego Bay Metro bus on Wednesday afternoon in Jamaica.

Reportedly, the driver didn’t realised that the girl would came in front of the speeding vehicle and he ran the bus over her, eventually crushing her to death.

The deceased girl has been identified as a grade seven student Deanna Solomon and the incident took place shortly after the school ended on Wednesday.

Solomon was eventually transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital by the school authorities however she died because of the multiple fractured bones that she sustained during the tragic incident.

12-year-old’s mother recalls last conversation with daughter

The incident has sent shockwaves across Jamaica with the victim’s mother Antonette Shaw finding it very hard to come in reality with her daughter’s death.

Following the incident, she said that everyone in her family is breaking down and it does not feel like home without her daughter.

She also recalled that her daughter did not want to go to school on that day and when the girl finally got ready, she hugged her mother and kissed her asking her whether she would be coming to Montego Bay to pick her up or not.

Shaw added that she asked her child to go on and just be careful. Victim’s Mother Not only this, but even after she received the call about the tragic incident and she had to rush to the hospital, the mother was able to have a little conversation with her daughter despite her tragic condition.

According to the mother, her daughter grabbed onto her immediately and said, “I want some water.”

Soon after the doctors started treating her, she succumbed to her injuries because of the multiple fractures that she sustained.

Irwin High School suspends exams

As the entire island nation is reeling over the brutal death of the 12-year-old girl, the Irwin High School authorities have also decided to suspend the exams and give some time to the teachers and friends of the victim to mourn her death.

Chairman of the Board at the School noted that the environment at the school is overwhelming and this is why the decision to suspend the exams was necessary.