PM Skerrit receives courtesy call from Olympic champion Thea LaFond-Gadson

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit received a courtesy call from Olympic Gold Medalist Thea LaFond-Gadson, who was accompanied by her husband and coach, Aaron Gadson. The call came after the athlete represented her island at the Paris Olympics 2024 and secured a gold medal in the triple jump category.



During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Skerrit said that it was an honor to personally congratulate the Olympic Champion on her remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics.



He further said that he took the opportunity to discuss their shared vision for advancing sports development in Dominica.



In addition to this, the Prime Minister also said that as part of the ongoing activities to celebrate Thea Lafond’s achievements, the Government of Dominica will host a reception in her honour at the State House Conference Center today (August 28, 2024).



Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also shared glimpses of the visit on his official Facebook account, where he was seen having a good chat with the Olympic champion.



The Dominican athlete is also scheduled to visit the Mahaut Primary School, Castle Bruce Secondary School, and the Dominica State College later this week. During her visits to schools, she is expected to motivate students to follow in her footsteps and never give up on their dreams.



Following her meeting with the Prime Minister, she visited the students at the Convent Prep School, who cheered her and gave her a warm welcome.



Notably, PM Skerrit also honoured Thea with a huge package comprising of $400,000 cash prize, diplomatic passports for herself and her husband and a piece of land in Warner comprising of 7459 sq ft area offering amazing sea and mountain views.



The Prime Minister also announced that she will be bestowed with the Dominica’s Highest Award of Honour during this year’s independence celebrations, and a track and field complex will also be constructed in her name to provide the athletes with a proper platform.



In addition to this, Thea Lafond was also announced as Dominica’s new Ambassador for International Sports as she continues to take her country’s name to new heights.