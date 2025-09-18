2025-09-18 06:15:56
Jamaica: 24-year-old charged with murder after gun attack kills 14-year-old girl

A group of teenagers was ambushed by a gunman in a Nissan Note on April 17, according to Hunts Bay police reports.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: A brazen gun attack on Hill Avenue in April, which resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl and injuries to two other teenagers, has led to murder charges and multiple other counts against 24-year-old David King, also known as "Dado" and "Breadback".

According to Hunts Bay police reports, the incident took place on Thursday, April 17, around 1:45 p.m, when a small group of teenagers was standing by the roadway when King in a Nissan Note motor car drove up and began opening fire at the group.

The incident injured three people and following officers arrival the three were admitted to the hospital where the 14-year-old girl succumbed to her gun injuries and was pronounced dead.

King's identity came to light during the investigation of the April 17th incident. In addition, he has now been charged in connection with the Hill Avenue incident in St. Andrew.

King is still awaiting a court date, but he is expected to face multiple charges, including murder, illegal possession of ammunition, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a prohibited weapon, and two counts of wounding with intent.

Citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to upload the charges on the 24-year-old with some urging that for such offences such as taking the life of a teenager the government needs to bring back hanging as one user commented under the charges, “Bring back hanging.”

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

