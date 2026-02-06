Trinidadian allegedly leaks intimate images of 132 women, labelled ‘Hurricane Gabriel’ 

A man known online as “Hurricane Gabriel” was arrested in Guyana after multiple women reported the non-consensual leak and circulation of their private photos and videos, prompting a cybercrime investigation.

Guyana: A Trinidadian national arrested in Guyana in connection with an alleged cybercrime case in now facing mounting public pressure as new allegations continue to surface online which links him to the non-consensual sharing of intimate videos of several women.

The man who is now known on social media as ‘Hurricane Gabriel’ was arrested earlier this month by Guyanese authorities following complains that private photos and videos of women were leaked and circulated without consent. The arrest came after several women reported that intimate material involving them had appeared online which prompted a cybercrime investigation and the seizure of electronic devices.

Allegations of Multiple Victims Emerge

The controversy escalated after claims began circulating on social media alleging that as many as 132 women identified themselves within a single week as victims connected to the same individual Gabriel Harrigan who is a Trinidadian businessman.

According to posts shared by alleged victims, many said their encounters with the man were unprotected. These claims remain allegations and have not been officially confirmed by police.

Viral Video Triggers Wider Scrutiny

While Gabriel Harrigan was arrested on February 2 but on Thursday a short video went viral across Facebook which showed Gabriel socialising with one woman at a public venue. In the video, the woman is seen wearing an orange outfit, smiling and interacting with Gabrial who at one-point kisses her on the cheek. The clip seems to be casual in nature and does not depict any explicit conduct.

After the video made several rounds across social media, the users began referring to the woman using the derogatory nickname “the thing in orange” which sparked further debate, speculation as well as personal attacks. Several posts falsely linked her with other unrelated explicit videos which led to claims about her personal life, health status and morality.

In response, the woman later went live on Facebook and addressed the allegations. During the live video, she stated that she met Gabriel briefly while she was out with friends on January 23 and described the interaction as a short conversation and social exchange. She accepted that videos and selfies were taken during that encounter but denied engaging in any sexual activity with him.

She further explained that after noticing behaviour she found inappropriate which included unsolicited messages, she blocked Gabriel.

“I met him one time. One time,” she said. “I already blocked him.”

According to her account, she only became aware of the explicit videos circulating online after being alerted by family members. She said those videos did not involve her and that she had never consented to being associated with them.

The woman strongly denied online claims suggesting she had engaged in sexual activity with the man or that she had contracted HIV and described these rumours as false, harmful and cruel. “People already pronouncing me dead. Saying I get AIDS. Saying I’m a loose girl,” she said. “I did not sleep with the man.”

The woman described the impact of the situation as severe and said that the online backlash had affected her mental health, family relationships and daily life. She said she had been unable to eat or sleep properly and expressed distress over being labelled and judged publicly without evidence. She also noted that she has a spouse and children and felt compelled to speak publicly to protect her name and family.

While the female is maintaining that she is innocent and did not have any intimate relationship with the male, but social media users are blaming her, saying why she allowed him to kiss her on the cheek if she is married. Another photo is also going viral on social media which people are linking with her and saying that it is her in the intimate photo with Gabriel.

Police Investigation Ongoing

Guyanese police have confirmed that the Trinidadian national was arrested after multiple complaints were filed alleging the unlawful distribution of intimate images. The suspect has denied the allegations and is claiming that his mobile phone was stolen and later hacked and that the videos were shared without his knowledge.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the total number of complainants involved or confirmed whether additional charges will be filed and they are saying that investigations into the incident are still ongoing.