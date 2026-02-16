Unscheduled cruise call MS Ambience brings over 1,300 passengers to St Kitts  

The cruise docked with 1,340 passengers, who eagerly explored St Kitts’ attractions, giving a significant boost to the island’s tourism.

St Kitts and Nevis: The luxury cruise MS Ambience operated by Ambassador Cruise Line made an unscheduled call to Port Zante in St Kitts. The cruise visited neighbour island Guadeloupe on Saturday, February 14, followed by Basseterre, St. Kitts on Sunday, February 15.

The cruise arrived with 1,340 passengers and received a warm welcome by the tourism authority of St Kitts. The hundreds and thousands of passengers disembarked and explored the various tourist hotspots across the island, giving major boost to the local tourism sector.

The sister ship, Renaissance, also of the Ambassador Line, was in Guadeloupe on Saturday 14 and kept its scheduled visit to St. Kitts on Sunday, 15 February. Some 1,108 passengers were onboard. It sailed later to Antigua its next port of call.

The two ships docked on the island of St Kitts simultaneously on Sunday. The dual call created a vibrant atmosphere at Port Zante with over 2,400 passengers arriving on the same day. Local tour operators, taxi drivers, vendors, restaurants and duty-free stores all benefitted from the increased visitor traffic which underscores the continued strength of the cruise tourism sector of the destination.

Before the arrival of the cruise, Melissa Mayntz of Cruisehive said that Ambience is removing Havana from her 40-night Caribbean itinerary because of a travel advisory update. The ship will instead replace the call with two new ports, one to Guadeloupe and second to St Kitts.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience will not be visiting Cuba on her current itinerary, the 40-night “Jewels of the Caribbean Sea” sailing that departed Tilbury, UK on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The news comes as the British ship has already reached the Caribbean, just days after the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) issued an advisory against all but essential travel to Cuba.

The arrival of these massive cruises to the island nation during the ongoing cruise season showcases the growing interest of the destination among renowned cruise liners and travellers.