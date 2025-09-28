Antigua and Barbuda signs historic visa waiver deals with Ghana, Kenya, and Benin at UNGA

The agreements were signed by country representatives, with Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, E.P. Chet Greene, signing on behalf of his country alongside Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Ablakwa.

Antigua and Barbuda: In a move to strengthen global partnerships, Antigua and Barbuda has signed visa waiver agreements with three African states, Ghana, Kenya, and Benin after holding meetings on sidelines at the the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting that is being held in the United States of America, New York.

The development has marked a step toward closer bilateral relations. According to local media channel Antigua News Room , the Caribbean island signed visa waiver agreements after meeting privately and having high level discussions with the country’s representatives of the Republic of Ghana, the Republic of Kenya, and the Republic of Benin in ceremonies held on the margins of the 80th Session of the UNGA.

The agreements were signed with the countries representatives, on behalf of Antigua and Barbuda the Minister of Foreign Affairs E.P. Chet Greene signed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Samuel Ablawka.

Furthermore, the Antigua and Barbuda Minister signed the agreement with Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Olushegun Adjadi Bakar, who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin.

According to reports, Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Foreign Affairs E.P. Chet Greene proceeded to extend a formal invitation to the three countries' representatives inviting them to participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which will be proudly hosted by Antigua and Barbuda in 2026.

Antigua and Barbuda anticipates that the meeting will provide further opportunities for the small Caribbean island to strengthen its bilateral relationship with the three countries, Ghana, Kenya, and Benin in ways that will benefit both sides, with small states and the Global South priorities being at the centre of the agenda.

Minister Greene welcomed the agreements and noted the shared purpose that exists between the Caribbean and Africa as the agreements symbolise a commitment of Antigua and Barbuda to build stronger partnerships across the Atlantic. Ensuring that the peoples from both nations in agreement benefit from greater mobility, opportunity, and shared prosperity.

The citizens of Antigua and Barbuda took to Facebook to express their happiness over the news with one user writing, “Finally we are strengthening the connection. Those ready to come to Kenya for business or pleasure. Reach out” while another wrote, “Finally... a link to our ancestral home.”

On the other hand, some have expressed that the government now needs to ensure that travel options are easily available to foster the partnership with one user writing.

“Unless there are direct flights from West Africa to the Caribbean, very few will come. The intransit countries do not give Africans a chance to travel. Connecting flights must be made the same day, or they cannot fly.”