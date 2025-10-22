Rosanna Fung Makes History: Guyana wins its 1st ever World Championship title at IFBB Binous Classics
The female athlete competed in the Wellness category and delivered a world class performance which earned her the gold against top global athletes across the world.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Guyana: Rosanna Fung has officially become the first athlete in the history of Guyana to win a World Championship title at the IFBB World Championship which took place as part of the highly prestigious Binous Classics in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The female athlete competed in the Wellness category and delivered a world class performance which earned her the gold against top global athletes across the world. She left behind several international athletes including Irina Krasnikova, Jhoemmy Azuaje, Yerucza Pastore and Anastasia Doinirova, etching Guyana’s name on the world map.
The Binous Classics is known as one of the largest and most respected bodybuilding shows and expos which takes place in the Middle East. The event brings together the best competitors from across the world.
Following this huge achievement, the locals flooded the social media with congratulatory messages. Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation also took to Facebook and noted, “Rosanna is not just an inspiration to the fitness world she’s now a living legend, born and raised right here in Guyana.”
The federation further extended its heartfelt congratulations to Fung on this momentous achievement and added, “Through discipline, hard work, blood, sweat, and tears, Rosanna has shown the world what dreams are made of.”
They further went on to say that this incredible accomplishment deserves national recognition, and the Government of Guyana should build a statue of this legend. “Rosanna Fung has made our nation proud!” they added.
Meanwhile, President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali, also extended his congratulations and said, “Rosanna’s triumph is more than a personal victory, it is a symbol of national pride, a milestone in Guyana’s growing presence in global fitness and bodybuilding, and an inspiration to athletes across the Caribbean and beyond. She has shown that Guyanese talent can rise to the very top of the world.”
With this victory, Guyana is now looking forward to inspiring more youngsters to follow Rosanna Fung’s footsteps.
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
Latest
- Rosanna Fung Makes History: Guyana wins its 1st ever World C...
-
King Charles III confers OBE and MBE honours on Three outsta...
-
Guyana: Two arrested after fatal shooting of young mother du...
-
St Vincent and the Grenadines to host 376 cruise ships in 20...
-
Belize: Mother and child killed in suspected arson attack in...