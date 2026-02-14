Six major cruise ships simultaneously dock at Port Zante

The Tourism Authority reported that some ships docked at Port Zante, while others anchored offshore.

St Kitts and Nevis: Port Zante marked one of the season’s busiest days as six cruise ships docked at the capital Basseterre simultaneously on Thursday. As per the tourism authority, the vessels brought a whopping 5,659 passengers to the Federation’s capital city.

The Tourism Authority noted that the larger Grand Princess, Norwegian Sky and Silver Ray docked at Port Zante, while the Le Bougainville, the five-deck Sea Cloud II and the sailing yacht Wind Star anchored offshore near the coast.

The passengers, as well as the crew of these cruise ships explored the old town, made their stop at the UNESCO recognised Brimstone Hill Fortress. Some also explored the famous Mount Liamuiga which is the highest peak on the island and in the British Leeward Islands

During the busy day, Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, the War Memorial and Palms Court remained the top choices for the passengers.

The major turn-out of passengers further brought a heightened activity among the local businesses, taxi drivers, tour guides as well as the eateries around the area. The visitors shopped for locally-made craft, souvenirs, perfume, and jewelry, while others went on organized and selected island tours and trails of St Kitts via taxis and the St Kitts Scenic Railway.

While many chose to stay in St. Kitts, others also opted out to explore Nevis and enjoy their time snorkeling, zip lining as well as playing golf.

The major day marked the total cruise ships arrival to 17 for this week, totalling 24,076 passengers. Private yachts also continue to arrive in St Kitts, with three anchored in the Basseterre Roadstead on Thursday alone.