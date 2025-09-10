St Kitts and Nevis welcomes Celebrity Reflection with nearly 3,000 visitors at Port Zante 

The Celebrity Reflection, sister ship to the Celebrity Equinox, Eclipse, Solstice and Silhouette, arrived at Port Zante from Castries, Saint Lucia.

St Kitts and Nevis: With some 2,951 passengers onboard, the Celebrity Reflection, the fifth, final and largest Solstice-class cruise ship, docked at St. Kitts' Port Zante on Monday morning, September 8, on the first of three scheduled calls for this month.

As the cruise arrived with thousands of cruise passengers, several of them disembarked to explore the various local offerings on the island nation. Several of them also went to organized and scheduled tours, giving a huge business to tour guides, cab drivers and several others involved in the tourism sector.

The St Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority took to Facebook to share glimpses of the cruise and the passengers who were seen bustling across Port Zante. The passengers were also seen having a great time with the local artists who were wearing masquerades and were showcasing their local culture to the visitors.

Not only this, but visitors also explored the various tourist hot spots across St Kitts including Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik and Black Rocks, to name a few.

The ship is on a 9-day Southern Caribbean cruise and has already made stops in Tortola (4th), Antigua (5th) and Barbados (6th).

When the ship departed Port Zante around six 'o' clock Monday, its next stop is Port Canaveral on September 11th.

The Celebrity Reflection has two more scheduled calls to Port Zante on September 17th and 23rd. The Oasis of the Seas docks at Port Zante on Thursday 11th September 2025 from New York and the Norwegian Escape docks on Friday, 12th September from St. Maarten.

The arrival of these cruises in the month of September signals an early start to what is being expected to be a highly successful cruise season 2025-2026.