Grenada in Shock: Autopsy reveals former Senator Neilon Franklyn died from antifreeze poisoning

Grenada: Shock rippled through political and social circles yesterday as the autopsy of the deceased former Senator Neilon Franklyn pointed that his death was due to an anti-freeze poisoning that led to multiple of his organs failing.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Professor Hubert Daisley confirmed the autopsy reports on Monday, September 8 after weeks of conducting extensive body examinations, Daisley discovered he had died from multiple organ failure due to the presence of lethal substances in his organs.

According to reports the 28-year-old, Senator Neilon Franklyn, suddenly collapsed on Sunday, August 24 and later died at the General Hospital.

Neilon was known as one of Grenada’s youngest Senators, after being appointed to the Senate in 2022 at just the age of 25. During his service time, Neilon gained the reputation as a strong advocate for youth empowerment and national development.

Although in pursuit of education, he later resigned from his post and went on to graduate from St.George’s University in 2025. He was reportedly working as a customs officer till the time of his passing.

During the post mortem examination Professor Daisley discovered a suspicious substance in Franklyn’s body leading him to take samples back with him to Port of Spain for a detailed analysis as the poisoning type Neilon suffered from was not yet identified.

However, it is being said that the toxic substance was a coolant, possibly ethylene glycol, the main ingredient in antifreeze. Raising speculations that the former Senator could have possibly been given the toxic substance in a drink. Which led to organ failure, however no confirmation has been made over it yet with Professor Daisley concluding that he died from multiple organ failures.

The passing of former Senator Neilon came as a shock for many, while investigations are still ongoing citizens have continued to debate over the youngest Senator’s death, with many pouring out their condolences while others speculate there was foul play that led to his death.

With one user taking to Facebook to say, “I suspected foul play from the very beginning! Wow, there is nothing in this world that can cause a person to do that to another!”