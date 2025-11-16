Trinidad: 28-year-old woman found hanging in home

The 28-year-old was found in an adjoining room of her home after her co-worker reported her missing to the police around 9:30 a.m.

Trinidad and Tobago: 28-year-old Karen Ramlochan found hanging in her home on Thursday morning, just hours after she tearfully told her relatives that she was going to kill herself.

According to her relatives, Karen Ramlochan, of Balchan Street, had reportedly come home intoxicated around 11 p.m. on Wednesday 12 November after a night out. When she returned home, a heated argument erupted between her and family members.

Where she tearfully declared “I going and kill myself!” before she stormed to her room and locked herself inside. Karen had reportedly been deeply depressed in the recent weeks as she was in a locked in custody battle with the father of her two young children.

The 28-year-old was found in an adjoining room of her home the following day, Thursday, November 13 after her co-worker reported to the police around 9:30 a.m. that she had not turned up for work and was unable to reach her through the cell.

The authorities proceeded to her home where they met Karen’s father, 66-year-old David Ramlochan around 10 a.m. who had also been trying to access her room all morning, without success.

With help from relatives, officers successfully breached a side door to Karen’s room where they found her motionless body hanging from a curtain tied to the wall above the doorway inside her room.

In the room the deceased 28-year-old mother of two was dressed in jeans and a black top, and appeared to be frothing from the mouth.

No marks of violence were observed from her body, leading the police to secure the scene and the District Medical Officer to order the removal of the body for a pending autopsy.

Hundreds of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences and comment on the tragic incident with one user ‘Sharon Garib’ stating, “Sometimes all it takes is a little compassion, understanding and love..we all living under a pressurized environment but some are not mentally strong to face certain situations and require more support and empathy..rip and may you find the peace that you didnt have on this earth..”

While another user ‘Shahabuddin Mohammed’ stated “For those who know what depression is .please be there for anyone who needs .sometimes the little we can do may save a life. bring back the humanity. rest in peace darling. Her kids will also need alot of support now.”