Jamaica: Assault case against police officers dropped after compensation payment

Jamaica: A man has dropped his case against two police officers accused of assault and using excessive force during a spot check in Portland after they paid him $200,000 in compensation. The officers were subsequently found not guilty following the payment to the victim.

The case was discharged by the court on Tuesday, December 9, following a successful mediation exercise and an order for reasonable compensation to the aggrieved which was accepted by the applicant.

The officers involved in the incident were identified as Constables Carlos Douglas and Wayne Wilson, who allegedly caused bodily harm to the victim.

The incident took place on November 23, 2024, when three officers were conducting a spot check routine along West Street in Portland, where they assaulted the victim. After which he filed a report against them to the officers of the local police station, who arrested them and charged them with an assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

After that he also filed a case against both the constables in Portland Parish Court, which was presented and heard on August 12, 2025 before the justice, who ordered full and transparent investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling from the Office of the Public Prosecutions.

During the investigation, the independent investigating bodies found CCTV footage of the incident which proved useful as it showed how the officers attacked him.

The second hearing was conducted on December 9, during which the court ordered the probation officer to mediate and handle the case. Following which they did counselling of both the parties and made them agree on the terms of compensation and resolve the matter.

The victim then dropped the case and charges against the officers and presented no evidence against them, upon which the court declared them not guilty and ordered that the full compensation be paid.