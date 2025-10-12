Jamaica Defence Force rescues 16 fishermen from burning vessel; One dead

Kingston, Jamaica: The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard rescued 16 fishermen trapped on a burning vessel off the coast of Portland Point on Friday, October 10, 2025,

According to reports by the Jamaica Observer, the men who were on the boat at the time of the arson is believed to have drowned in the tragic incident if the JDC had not rescued them. The reports further stated that the HMJS Norman Manley from approximately 14 nautical miles south of Portland Point noticed a vessel which was burning up.

The Norman Manley immediately began preparations and was quickly equipped to act as a fireboat to extinguish the flames. At the same time, the crew deployed a smaller boat to search for survivors nearby.

“During the search, they found almost 16 people spread across three small canoes and rescued them” the reports claimed.

Additionally, the defence force immediately took the people who were rescued by them on board the patrol vessel, where they received some treatment as well as they were given water to soothe their throat and body. Later they were transported to the mainland to receive additional medical attention.

It is also reported that the 17th crew member was drowned in this unfortunate incident. It is also being claimed that this crew departed for the Pedro Banks from the Harbour View and consisted almost total 17 members, in which the 9 members were from Dominica and eight from Jamaica.

The Jamaican Defence Force also appealed from the public as well as from the Mariners located on the South Coast to remain vigilant and to keep a keen eye on any signs of persons who reportedly disappeared. With that they advised “if any one notices any of the signs by the missing person, they immediately need to report it to the JRCC."

The community is praising the swift action by the Jamaica Defence Force and saving 16 people from drowning. Along with that they are also paying condolences to the family of the deceased person who drowned during the incident.