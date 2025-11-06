Over 11,000 visitors arrive in St Kitts as four major cruise ships dock at Port Zante 

Thousands of cruise visitors explored the rich history, stunning beaches and vibrant culture of St Kitts, experiencing the true spirit of island life.

St Kitts and Nevis: Four massive cruises arrived simultaneously in St Kitts, bringing more than 11,000 passengers to the island nation on Wednesday. These included MV Celebrity Reflection, MV Azamara Quest, MV Celebrity Apex, and MV Arvia, all of which docked at Port Zante.

Thousands of visitors disembarked from the cruises and immersed themselves in the rich history and charm of St. Kitts, exploring through guided island tours, relaxing on the pristine beaches, and strolling through the bustling city center. From the warm smiles of our people to the breathtaking sights, they experienced the true essence of island life.

As the thousands of visitors arrived, leaders expressed their happiness with Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Denzil Douglas noting, “4 cruise today, MV Celebrity Reflection, MV Azamara Quest, MV Celebrity Apex, and MV Arvia in Basseterre with an estimated 11,635 passengers to the heart of St. Kitts-Nevis.” He further lauded Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson and her team for partnering with international cruise lines and bringing these cruises to the island nation.

The St Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority also noted that from vibrant arrivals to smiling departures, Port Zante continues to stand tall as the premier gateway for cruise excellence in the Caribbean.

The Celebrity Apex, an Edge-class cruise ship operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, is the second largest vessel in the company's Edge Class of ships.

The Celebrity Reflection, a Solstice-class ship is the fifth, final and largest Solstice-class cruise ship, her sister ships being Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Silhouette.

The Ariva, is a large cruise ship operated by P&O Cruises and is in the Excel-class ship along with the Iona.

The Azamara Quest is an R-class cruise ship, currently under charter of the German-based Delphin.

The arrival of these cruises showcases that the cruise season 2025-2026 is in full swing in St Kitts and Nevis as the country this year is expecting to welcome over one million cruise visitors.