Belize: Targeted gun attack on Cayetano Street leaves two injured in Punta Gorda

Belize: A targeted gun attack on Cayetano Street has left 21-year-old Kayla Gonzalez and 22-year-old Jorel Carr nursing minor injuries, following a targeted attack at their home.

According to police reports, the shooting incident happened in the early Wednesday morning, September 24 around 1:48 a.m. at Cayetano Street in Punta Gorda when two unidentified gunmen approached the victim’s home and opened fire through the room window of the victims’ residence before escaping.

The police soon arrived on the scene to find the two victims having sustained none life-threatening injuries as Gonzalez sustained a grazing wound to her right arm, while Carr suffered a gunshot injury to his right hand.

The two were then taken to the hospital for further examination while the police processed the scene and uncovered that the armed assailants were armed with different firearms. With one using a 9-millimeter handgun and the other a 22 caliber weapon.

The police have launched an investigation into the shooting that should have left the two victims dead. The police have requested anyone with information or leads that can help with the capturing of the two assailants to come forward.

This is a developing story, stay tuned with WIC News as we continue to uncover the latest updates and details surrounding the incident.