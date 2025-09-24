Trinidad and Tobago: Police shooting in Sangre Grande leaves Soldier and neighbour dead

Families and residents are demanding justice, questioning police claims after two of them were fatally shot.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident in Sangre Grande on Sunday, September 21, 2025, has left a community demanding answers after a police officer fatally shot a Trinidad and Tobago Regiment soldier and his neighbour.

The deceased have been identified as Enrique Garcia, a 25-year-old soldier and his neighbour Shyien "Nookie" Trancoso, who is also 25-year-old, of Upper Cunapo Road, Sangre Grande.

According to reports, officers of the North Central Division Gang and Intelligence Unit received information from an anonymous person, that 2 men, the occupants of the SUV, were planning to commit a robbery.

Further the officials stated when they went there and tried to intercept the car and in the process they fired several rounds but unfortunately shot both of them. The officials took both of them to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where the medical staff checked them but unfortunately both were pronounced dead.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro confirmed that Garcia, who owned the SUV, was inside the vehicle with Trancoso at the time of the shooting. He further stated that investigators recovered an AK-47 rifle and 25 rounds of armour-piercing ammunition from the SUV.

The father of a soldier, Garcia is demanding justice, while saying that he wants authorities to do a full and transparent investigation into the matter and circumstances surrounding the incident. He also insisted that he does not believe anything said by the police officials and also stressed that he was killed because he was with Trancoso at the time of the incident.

He also argued that his son served as a soldier in the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and was also helping the police in the Central Division on their joint patrols. While adding more he said his son was never involved in any criminal activities.

Further the family of both the deceased is seeking answers and justice for the tragic loss of their loved ones.

The community are are expressing their genuine reactions as they are saying how can a police officer do that to a soldier who risked his life to protect all the people of country.

Residents and relatives have called for justice, with many questioning the police's version of events. The incident has sparked concerns about police actions and the need for Trinidad and Tobago. They are also saying police officers who were involved should be held accountable.