Trinidad: Decapitated body of alleged gangster found with hands tied on back

Police responded to a information received on February 6 and discovered the lifeless body of a man about 200 feet upstream from the bay.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking discovery, the decapitated body of a 190year-old was found along the riverbank at Damian Bay #1, Lower Blanchisseuse, Trinidad. The police said that they have launched an investigation into this gruesome discovery which was made earlier this week.

According to police reports, officers responded to information received on February 6 around 12:15 pm and upon reaching the site they found the lifeless body of a man around 200 feet upstream from the bay.

Reportedly, the deceased was discovered lying on his back with his hands bound behind him and his head had been severed and placed next to his body. The victim, identified as Amando Kenneth of Seseme Street, Bethel was of African descent, medium built and around 5’6 in height having an afro hairstyle and dark brown complexion.

The police further reported that he was wearing blue ¾ jeans and was shirtless. Officers also noted that there were tattoos on his body, including the phrase ‘Stay paranoid trust no one’ on his left abdomen and another one a name on his arm ‘Amando’. The preliminary investigations indicate that Kenneth was known to law enforcement and jailed both in Santa Cruz and Tobago districts.

It was said that the victim had a known history of firearms, robbery and narcotics offenses and was also wanted for recent murders occurred in the Toco district. Investigators are suspecting that the killing might be gang and drug related, with some believing that it might be a case of revenge as the victim was involved in two of the homicides.

Meanwhile, locals are alleging that the victim is a murder suspect, and he bought some Spanish drugs and did not pay for it. Authorities said that they are continuing investigations into the brutal incident and will keep the public updated.

With the increase in crime incidents in Trinidad and Tobago, the locals are urging the government and the police officials to put some serious measures into place in order to curb such incidents and minimize their impact on the innocent citizens.