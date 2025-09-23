Jamaica Horse racing fraternity in shock over murder of Veteran Jockey Oneil Mulling

Mullings was shot on Thompson View Avenue in Kingston 11 by a man who then ran away.

Jamaica: The horse racing fraternity in mourning following the shooting and killing of 49-year-old Oneil Ricardo Mullings, a veteran jockey who was shot in his St Andrew community on Sunday.

According to sources Mullings was shot along Thompson View Avenue, Kingston 11, where he lived after being approached by an armed man who reportedly shot him in the head and fled the scene.

Mullings was soon transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Upon initial investigations into his death the police report that Mullings was a jockey at Caymanas Park in St Catherine and he had had a dispute with two brothers earlier that day.

The St Andrew South police have identified the two brothers who had a dispute with Mullings as persons of interest in the case, the police are still conducting investigations.

The operator of Caymanas Park, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, has expressed their shock and sadness over the tragic death of veteran jockey Oneil Mullings.

In a media release, released on Monday, the Supreme Ventures noted of Mullings riding career that began in 2002, stating that his dedication and skill in the saddle made him a respected figure and earned him a record of 415 career wins.

“May his soul rest in peace," the media release concluded by the company offering their deepest sympathies to his family, colleagues in the racing fraternity, and loved ones as Mullings was noted to be a respected figure among his peers and in Jamaica's racing community.

Although have also come forward on Facebook to express their condolences to the family and colleagues of Mullings with many citing that his death is due to a land dispute.

As one user writes, “It is so sad to know that people are so ignorant to take the life of another person over land we all are passing through this earth nothing we bring nothing we are going to take back with us how is it you want to end a person life and then you want to live its unfair i pray that they will catch the killer and justice will be serve. Rest in peace my brother condolence to his families and the Race Horse”

While another wrote, “Sending my condolences to Oniel ( Mullo) ,family friends, & the Racing Committee, Sad is an understatement yes.Gone but not forgotten, may his spirit find rest.where is the love.”