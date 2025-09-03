Kingston Taxi Feud Turns Deadly: 44-year-old driver shot in Princess Street Dispute

The victim has been identified by family members as Carlo Ellis, also known as “Fowly,” of Fourth Street, Kingston 12, police confirmed.

Jamaica: A shocking shooting incident took place on September 1, 2025 on Princess Street in Downtown Kingston, where a 44-year-old taxi driver was shot dead by another taxi driver following a heated dispute over parking and picking up passengers.

According to the police, the victim was identified by his family as Carlo Ellis, also known as Fowly from Fourth Street, Kingston 12.

Police officials also stated that the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when Ellis approached the other taxi driver who was sitting in his taxi and also a licensed firearm holder. After some time that approach turned into an argument which later turned physical, when the victim allegedly punched the suspect repeatedly on his face.

The police also said that the suspect, fearing for his life, pulled out his Glock 17 pistol from his waistband and fired a shot which fatally hit Ellis in the head and killed him on the spot. They further mentioned that investigators noted that the argument was about the other taxi driver’s parking and picking up the passengers nearby the Kingston Public Hospital.

According to the authority’s investigation both the taxi driver had a history of disagreements and arguments over the passengers, also the victim threatened the other taxi driver on multiple occasions. They also revealed that the suspect had served as the police before becoming the taxi driver.

The police swiftly responded to the scene and seized the firearm and took the suspect with them and for now he is in police custody.

It is being claimed by the police that they are still investigating the matter to know more about this case, that if it was not planned murder or it just came out in self defense.

The public are in shock that how can anyone take someone's life over the dispute, they can just stop him by reverting back. Also the public stated that this incident highlights the need and importance of calm and peaceful resolution of disputes, especially when it is related to the taxi industry where the competition for more passengers can sometimes turn violent.

The president of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), stated that over 30 taxi operators have lost their lives since the start of this year. Also the president of TODSS has urged “the government to increase the support and protection for taxi drivers highlighting the issues such as inadequate infrastructure, lack of financial support, poor road conditions as key contributors to the violence.”