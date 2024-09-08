CPL 2024: Guyana Amazon Warriors moves to top in points table, defeats Saint Lucia Kings

The toss was won by Guyana Amazon Warriors, and they chose to field first in the match, sending Saint Lucia Kings for the batting.

Guyana Amazon Warriors won its third consecutive match in the ongoing 2024 Caribbean Premier League on Saturday night. The team defeated first-position holder Saint Lucia Kings by six wickets at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet.

The toss was won by Guyana Amazon Warriors, and they chose to field first in the match, sending Saint Lucia Kings for the batting. The team set the target of 101 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in 14.3 overs for Warriors by making 100 runs.

In their campaign opener, the Kings showcased their resilience with the great performance of the batters and set the highest target. In addition, the bowlers have stepped up and set the stage for a solid performance, making somehow tough for Warriors to chase the target.

The batting performance of Saint Lucia was well set by Mathew Forde who made 31 runs off 21 deliveries. He was supported by Johnson Charles who made 19 runs in the 13 balls and Tim Sheifert who made 12 runs within 16 balls.

While the bowlers of the Kings also showed excellent performance with three wickets taken by Noor Ahmad in the four overs. He gave only 22 runs and took the crucial wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz of the Warriors.

Alzarri Joseph took one wicket for Saint Lucia Kings in the two overs by giving only 18 runs to the opposite team. The spell of Kharry Pierre remained quite expensive for the Kings as he did not take any wicket and gave 30 runs in 2 overs.

The chasing has again remained quite thrilling with some ups and downs; however, Guyana Amazon Warriors chased the target in 10 overs with the loss of four wickets. The star batting performer remained Rahmanullah Gurbaz who made 47 runs in 19 balls and was supported by Tim Robinson who made 33 runs in 20 balls and Shai Hope who made 11 runs in 12 balls.

Guadekesh Motie was given “Player of the Match” award due to powerful spell for Guyana Amazon Warriors. He took three wickets in 3.3 overs and gave only 16 runs, taking the wicket of the set batsman Mathew Forde of Saint Lucia Kings.

Imran Tahir also took three wickets for Guyana Amazon Warriors in four overs by giving onlhy 29 runs and Keemo Paul took two wickets for 19 runs in 2 overs.

With the match, Saint Lucia Kings slipped to the second position in the points table and Guyana Amazon Warriors secured the first position. The next match will be held between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Warner Park Cricket Ground on Sunday night.