Guyana: 13-year-old fighting for life after bus assault, 2 teenagers charged

Guyana: In a shocking incident of physical assault this past week, two teens have been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a 13-year old boy from the Zeeburg Secondary School. The victim has been identified as Jarron Williams of Zeelugt, West Coast Demerara while the names of the two suspects have not been released by the police yet.

The incident was reported to the police by Williams’ mother, Delana Nandan. She said that the attack took place on Monday afternoon, February 9, when the boy was returning home in a minibus after playing football in Uitvlugt. The mother told the media during an interview that Williams was assaulted by two boys, aged 18 and 19, a few minutes after he boarded the bus.

She further said that one of the boys went to her daughter’s school and was known by the family. “boy me ain’t want no trouble, you don’t know me, me is Alana brother,” was what Williams said to one of the boys according to Nandan. The boy (attacker) did not care about what he said and punched Williams on the head.

Nandan stated that the bus driver asked the three boys to exit the vehicle between the Meten-meer-zorg and De Willem villages. The attackers continued to hit the victim together even after leaving the bus. According to Nandan, it was a security guard, working at a nearby supermarket, who shouted at the boys to stop. Both the teens immediately fled the scene after seeing the guard.

He assisted Williams and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment and called the police. He (Williams) suffered severe injuries, with three fractures on the right side of his head, which resulted in the compression of his brain and internal bleeding.

The doctors inserted a tube in his head to relieve the blood clots and performed an instant surgery to treat the fractures. Williams is still in critical condition at the High Dependency Unit of the hospital.

Due to the severe injuries, Williams has been suffering from seizures and had to be restrained for his own safety. According to Nandan, her son has been showing signs of improvement. She said that Williams remembers everything and has already begun talking. He also had his first solid meal, while remaining under intensive observation.

One of the suspected perpetrators is a 19-year-old Oswin Kenard Baker Jr of Tuschen North, East Bank Essequibo. He was charged with attempted murder on last Thursday, as he appeared before the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George, where the charge was read to him.

Baker has been sent to prison and was rejected a plea request. His next court hearing has been scheduled for March 19, 2026.