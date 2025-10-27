Hurricane Melissa strengthens to Category 5, widespread evacuations urged in Jamaica

Despite the growing danger, many residents in flood-prone areas like Port Royal refuse to evacuate as deadly storm surges and catastrophic flooding approach.

Kingston, Jamaica: After strengthening into a Category 5 hurricane, Melissa is now a direct threat to Jamaica, with authorities intensifying evacuation efforts. Authorities are taking steps to protect residents in flood-prone coastal towns, including Port Royal, as Hurricane Melissa approaches. Despite efforts to relocate people from vulnerable areas, many are resisting the move. The hurricane is expected to bring heavy rainfall, storm surges, and widespread, life-threatening floods to southern coastal regions.

According to the early reports, the government of Jamaica took the steps to protect the residents of the area that are close or most probably get hit by the hurricane. But despite the efforts by authorities to provide transportation and safe relocation options, only few residents have taken up the offer.

The authorities asked the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) to send their one bus to the residents of Port Royal, for safe transportation; however 62-year-old Margaret Parkes, was the only passenger, who was seated in the bus.

“Only one passenger, Parkes also known as Shine, was seated in the bus because she had a medical condition that triggered panic attacks, which is why she was leaving the area”, the driver of the bus stated.

The 62-year-old Margaret, said when asked that “when I become anxious I get panic attacks” and with that she also said that “she is going to stay with her daughter for a while who lives at a nearby community.”

Additionally she also emphasized that “if i did not have the medical condition, i would do the same as the other residents.” adding more to it she also said that “Nobody wanna leave their palace and if i wasn’t feeling this way, i would not leave.”

The Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie also urged the residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to evacuate the place immediately, as he also warned them that the storm could cause widespread devastation.

“JUTC has received only a few evacuation calls and that residents in some vulnerable communities have refused to board buses”, the Transport Minister Daryl Vaz stated.

He emphasised that Hurricane Melissa is expected to cause severe flooding in southern coastal areas, with waves reaching up to 13 feet. And with that the heavy rainfall is also expected to exceed 30 inches in parts of eastern and south-central Jamaica.

Moreover the authorities have urged the residents to take the threat of hurricanes seriously and relocate to safer areas. They also stated that a total 881 shelters across the country have been activated to provide safe relocation options for them.