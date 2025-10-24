Trinidad: 47-year-old arrested in Operation, stolen vehicles and marijuana seized

Trinidad and Tobago: A 47-year-old man with a history of drug and firearm offenses is once again in custody after the Arima CID on Wednesday, October 22 led a multi-location operation. It is being said that this operation resulted in the discovery of the stolen vehicles, car parts, and marijuana.

According to police reports, this operation was led by the officers from the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID) including the officers Cpl Andrews, PC Persad, PC Jack, PC Singh, PC Williams, PC Jones, WPC Mohammed, and PC Punta.

The reports also claimed that they acted on the information they received that the suspect had possession of guns and ammunition and was also involved in stolen vehicle activities at several locations.

Details of the Operation

Officers targeted two different locations, including Demerara Road, Wallerfield, and Old Trainline, Pinto Road, Arima.

The officers initiated their first operation at Demerara Road, Wallerfield, where the officers uncovered a scrapped vehicle along with several engines and parts from all the different stolen cars. They further collected and packed all the stolen items in a bag and put it onto a wrecker and later transported them as part of ongoing investigations.

They then carried out their second operation at Old Trainline, Pinto Road, Arima, where the police officers found four vehicles which they believed were stolen. After that they also transported those vehicles to the Malabar Police Post for further checks and forensic testing.

Authorities further claimed that the suspect behind all the stolen vehicles and several engines and parts, has a long history of drug and firearm-related offenses. They also stated that the investigators believed that the suspect was part of a wider stolen vehicle ring, operating across East Trinidad.

Along with this they also claimed that the suspect remains in police custody as investigators are continuing their investigation into the matter. “The police are also working to determine the full extent of the suspect's involvement in the stolen vehicle ring” they stated.