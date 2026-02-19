Two cops under investigation for murder cases in Jamaica

Jamaica: Two police officers are being investigated for their possible involvement in two separate murder cases. The cases involved the killing of a St Mary businessman, identified as Garfield Singh by shooting last week and a double murder.

Nothing has been reported about the detention of the second officer, location or his name, and it's not clear what role he played in the cases. Police are investigating the two murder cases. They said that they can not share any information as both are sensitive issues.

Details of first case

Singh was killed at his Boscobel home at around 4 am on last Monday, February 9. Neighbors reported that they heard sounds like loud knocking followed by several gunshots. They also said that they saw the gunmen fleeing the scene. Singh was immediately taken to a hospital but died early the next morning from the injuries sustained.

Later that day at around 11:15 pm, the police pulled over a grey Toyota Probox on Port Henderson Road in Portmore, St Catherine. Two men were in the car and one of them said that he is a police officer. The cops at the scene confiscated a Taurus pistol, magazine, and 65 nine millimetre bullets from the car. The police, who also carried out a secondary search at the Greater Portmore Police Station, seized an M16 assault rifle.

Statements from Senior Officers

“I know that the investigation is being conducted at different places. I can’t give any light on the investigation in relation to St Mary,” said Superintendent Leighton Grey of the St Catherine South Police Division.

Superintendent Anthony Wallace from the St Mary Police Division also said that the team is working around the clock to solve the murders as soon as possible. “The St Mary Criminal Investigation Branch is working overtime as we aim to, you know, solve this murder in the quickest possible time,” he said.