2026-02-20 09:18:45
Saint Lucia: Elderly woman allegedly assaulted during Castries home invasion 

Assistant Commissioner Luke Defreitas confirmed the incident is under active investigation, but details remain limited due to legal sensitivities.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has launched an active investigation into a reported burglary and sexual assault incident which reportedly took place at a residence in Morne Fortune, Castries.

The development was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police for the Northern Division, Luke Defreitas, who said that the matter is under active investigation. He noted that as of now limited details can be disclosed to the general public because of the sensitive nature of the incident as well as legal constraints.

According to the information, the incident took place on February 13, 2026, when a residence occupied by three women was broken into by a male assailant who reportedly assaulted the females and also sexually assaulted one of them. Police officials highlighted that one suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police also noted that forensic analysis will be playing a critical role in advancing this case and bringing it to resolution. As of now, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has not released specific details regarding the victims, but sources confirm that at least one elderly woman was sexually assaulted during this tragic incident.

The incident remains under investigation. As you know, in matters of that nature, there's very little that the investigative unit can let out. We are guided by law but the investigation continues. A suspect was taken into custody at some point. It appears that with what we have so far, it will take a forensic journey to bring this matter to some form of closure,” said the ACP.

The police force is further assuring the public that the matter is being treated with seriousness as well as sensitivity as the investigations continue.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste



Latest

