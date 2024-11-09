Barbados: St. Michael School, Harrison College shine at Dasani/Powerade track finals

Barbados: Twenty-one secondary school competed in the finals of the Dasani/Powerade finals which were held at the Deighton Griffith School earlier this week in Barbados.



In the first form girls' 2,000m race, 11-year-old Jendaya Burke of Christ Church Foundation School (CCFS) ran to victory in a time of 8:12.67 minutes, while Taliyah Grimes of The St. Michael School (SMS) placed second in 8:25.96 two and Karissa Bowen of Alexandra School was third.



However, after the tally of points for each of the 148 athletes who took part in the race, SMS was the overall champion with 71 points, Harrison College was second with 101 points, and CCFS was third with 123 points.



In the First Form Boys' 2000m race, Zachary Lapido of Harrison College was first home in 6:54.14 minutes, while Natalie Lavine of the Alleyne School was second in 7:14.17 minutes, and Isaiah Marshall of St. Leonard's School was third in 7:17.84 minutes.



Parkinson School was the overall winners in this event with 61 points in which 153 boys participated. Second place went to Harrison College who had 87 points and Queen's College was third with 146 points.



Lashay Wilkinson of Princess Margaret School and Laila McIntyre of Harrison College, battled to the finishing line in the under-15 girls' 2000m race with Wilkinson taking victory in 7:14.90 minutes. McIntyre was second in 7:15.12 minutes and third place went to Tahira Fraser also of Harrison College in 7:39.74 minutes.



Harrison College was the overall winners in this event with 48 points while Princess Margaret settled for second with 82 points and CCFS was third with 95 points.



In the boys' under-15 3K Run, Zindze Renwick-Williams of Harrison College made it home in 10:28.71 minutes ahead of Matthew Briggs-Legall of SMS, who was clocked at 10:43.99 minutes for second place and Alec Simmons of Combermere School who finished in 10:52.21 minutes for third place.



Harrison College earned 72 points in this event to take the overall title while Parkinson Memorial School was second on 106 points and Queen's College was third on 165 points.



Ashlyn Simmons of Alexandra School won the senior girls' 2500m race in 9.24.01 minutes ahead of Ariel Archer of CCFS who touched the tape at 9.56.93 minutes and Chanecia Bryan of Combermere was third in 10.13.76 minutes.



However, The St. Michael School whose athletes, Alexis Lashley, Chiara Beckles, Sharifa Best and Jade Williams claimed the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th position respectively and the senior girls overall title with 58 points. Combermere school placed second with 64 points and Springer Memorial third with 96 points.



Luke McIntyre of Harrison College won the senior boys' 4k race in 14:07.98 minutes while Nathaniel Nurse of St. Leonard's Boys' was second in 14:29.59 minutes and Brenden Gill of Deighton Griffith School was third in 14:30.95 minutes.



Harrison College won the overall title in the senior boys with 47 points while Combermere was second with 96 points and St. George Secondary was third with 112 points.