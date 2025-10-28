Dominica’s Vince Henderson calls for stronger solar resilience and cooperation for SIDS at ISA 2025
The Minister highlighted that Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are at the frontline of climate change and must be prioritized in global energy and climate policy discussions.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
Dominica: Vince Henderson, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Dominica was among the key participants at the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly taking place in India. Speaking on Day 3 of the event, he highlighted the resilience of modern solar infrastructure during extreme weather conditions and cited the recent impacts of Hurricane Melissa across the Caribbean.
The Minister emphasised that Small Island Developing States (SIDS) remain on the frontline of climate change and therefore must be given due consideration in global energy and climate policy discussions.
During his address, he expressed his gratitude to the Director General of the ISA, Ashish Khanna, for giving a comprehensive presentation and placing the focus on small island developing states with the launch of the SIDS platform.
“We do hope that this initiative, in addition to assisting in joint procurement of equipment for solar PV, will also bring greater focus through the Star SIDS programmes and centres to study the impacts of hurricanes, in particular on the installation of solar PV, as we speak and as we meet here today,” he said.
The Energy Minister went on to highlight that while he was there speaking, Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other countries in the Northern Caribbean are under the threat of Hurricane Melissa.
Minister Vince Henderson went on to mention Hurricane Melissa, which has intensified into a Category 5 system and is expected to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, October 23, 2025. He highlighted that the hurricane is now barreling toward the Northern Caribbean islands with unprecedented wind speeds.
“We do hope that with a greater focus on building resilience from solar distributive generation as well as installations that can withstand the impact of storms and hurricanes, we can focus on a regional collaboration and partnership to build resilience using solar PV,” added the Dominican minister.
Minister Henderson ended on a hopeful note, urging international partners to strengthen cooperation with Small Island Developing States, as these nations remain among the most vulnerable to climate change. He noted that only through joint action, knowledge-sharing and equitable investment can the global community ensure that no nation is left behind in the transition to renewable energy.
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
Latest
- Monster Cat 5 Hurricane Melissa leaves 7 dead, Jamaica brace...
-
Cat 5 Hurricane Melissa intensifies to 175 mph, could make l...
-
Dominica’s Vince Henderson calls for stronger solar resilien...
-
Trinidad: Student robbed of $30 by schoolmates in daylight a...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: 14-year-old hospitalized after accident...