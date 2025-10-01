Trinidad: Police superintendent assaulted while intervening in domestic dispute in Aranguez

The altercation, which began around 10:30 a.m. near the Asasco Agricultural Shop on Aranguez Main Road, escalated into a physical confrontation between a man and a woman.

Trinidad and Tobago: A disturbing incident took place in Aranguez, Trinidad and Tobago, on Monday, September 29, 2025, when a Police Superintendent was assaulted by a male suspect as he attempted to intervene in a domestic dispute outside a Chinese restaurant.

According to police reports, the altercation began around 10:30 a.m. near the Asasco Agricultural Shop on Aranguez Main Road between a man and woman and it later turned physical. The reports also claimed that the Superintendent was there at the time and witnessed the entire incident.

The police reports further stated that when the officer intervened in the fight and tried to stop it, the situation escalated when the male suspect pushed and slapped the officer. It is also being claimed that the Police Superintendent told the suspect about his identity and also showed him his TTPS badge and ID card but still the suspect continued to assault him.

Furthermore, the superintendent informed the suspect, Arroyo, that he was under arrest and attempted to restrain him. However, the suspect resisted, and pulled his hand away from the officer's grip. The officer made a second attempt to arrest him, this time informing Arroyo that he was also being charged for resisting arrest.

Acting Corporal Ali and a team from the North Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol were on a patrol in the area at that time along the same roadway, and were immediately signaled to stop and assist. The Superintendent explained the situation to the officers, who then transported both him and the suspect to the Barataria Police Station for further processing.

Authorities later revealed the identity of the male suspect as 21-year-old Carlos Arroyo, a Spanish national residing in El Socorro.

The police officials stated that they are currently conducting an investigation into the incident. They also said that the details of the incidents are still emerging, as the assault on a law enforcement officer while performing their duties is a serious matter.

The communities are expressing their concern related to this incident as they stated that the “people don’t have patience at all, as they are now attacking the officers who protect us by putting their life at risk”. They also said to give a harsh punishment to the suspect who assaulted the woman as well as the officer who just tried to break up the fight.