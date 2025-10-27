Minister Konris Maynard highlights major solar expansion for St Kitts and Nevis at ISA 2025 in India  

St Kitts and Nevis: Konris Maynard, Minister for Public Infrastructure in St Kitts and Nevis, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a large-scale renewable energy project as part of its Sustainable Island State Agenda. He highlighted the investment while speaking at the 8th session of the International Solar Alliance ongoing in New Delhi, India.

The Minister confirmed that the Federation is now in the middle of developing what is being expected to be the largest solar and battery storage installation in the OECS region. Once operational, the Minister explained that the project is anticipated to supply between 30 and 40 percent of national electricity demand.

“We are right in the middle of bringing on what would be the largest solar installation in the OECS. Quite possibly solar and battery energy storage could take up or to provide maybe around 30 to 40 percent of all the energy needs for the country,” he said.

Minister Maynard further added that this is going to be significant because the price of production for solar energy is much cheaper than that of fossil fuels. He also mentioned that as the government does not have any control over the price of fossil fuel; by having solar energy, they will have some control over the price of energy for the locals.

“And so solar energy is going to be part of our energy mix,” he said while explaining that solar will play a leading role within a broader clean energy mix which also includes geothermal potential.

He also noted that year-round sunlight places St Kitts and Nevis in a strong position to maximise the benefits of clean energy technology. “And given our vast sunlight year-round, it makes sense that solar energy would be one of the key pillars of our energy transition.”

Talking about ISA 2025, Konris Maynard described the assembly as a ‘melting pot’ of industry experts and policy makers to forge the way forward on solar adoption across the globe and said that it is a pleasure for him to be attending the event.

The Minister further stressed that engagements at the ISA Assembly will support the government’s strategy to advance solar development at scale and push St Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Island State Agenda forward as they are building solar.

The International Solar Alliance was conceived at COP21 in Paris by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former French President François Hollande. The 8th annual ISA is taking place in New Delhi, India from October 27 to 30, 2025 at Bharat Mandapam.