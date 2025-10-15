“A Tragic Loss for Jamaica”: PM Holness and nation offer condolences after St Catherine massacre

The tragedy occurred around 8:50 p.m. on October 12, at Glendon 'Bull' Amos' gate, where a small crowd of residents had gathered along Commodore Main Road.

Jamaica: A peaceful Sunday turned into a night of terror as the St Catherine community was rocked with a mass shooting from gunmen posing as police, leaving nine shot, and five people dead including 4-year-old Shannon Gordon.

According to police reports, the tragedy took place around 8:50 p.m. on October 12, at the gate of Glendon 'Bull' Amos, where a small crowd of residents were gathered on the premises along Commodore main road.

The eyewitnesses revealed that shortly after a group of men dressed in police vests and posing as officers entered the premises, they ordered everyone to freeze and raise their hands in the air. The group quickly obeyed the order and froze with their hands up, but shortly after, chaos erupted after one of the armed men shot a dog.

Reportedly, as the crowd began to panic, the armed men opened fire on the residents and sprayed bullets across Amos' property yard.

The group of armed men departed the scene and left behind a trail of bloodshed: nine people shot, including five fatalities, among them a student of Rosemount Primary and Infant School, little Shannon, and four others. Additionally, an 11-year-old girl was among the injured as she was suffering from bullet wounds.

The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Mario Sullivan, 39-year-old Iysha Washington, 22-year-old Famous Amos, 19-year-old Jushane Edwards, 4-year-old Shannon Gordon, and the dog.

The mass shooting incident has been widely condemned and criticized across Jamaica as the police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident in an attempt to put together the pieces to determine what triggered the awful situation.

Condolences from across Jamaica

Among those issuing their condolences was Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine North Central, Natalie Neita Garvey, who visited Commodore, Linstead, St. Catherine where the tragic shooting that claimed 5 lives took place.

“My own personal, sincere and deep condolences on this very tragic incident which has taken lives and threatened lives.” Prime Minister Holness expressed his condolences to all the families affected and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured in the gruesome unwanted attack.

“The entire Jamaican state and government will support in counseling and other needs that may arise.” Prime Minister Holness proceeded by assuring the families and loved ones of the victims that they will be supported throughout in many means as he already met with some families that expressed their needs and support required.

“I am confident that the security forces understand the mission.” Prime Minister Holness lately highlighted the law enforcement strategy that has been very successful in reducing murders and reassured the public that the security force is operating in such a way to preserve life, exemplify the highest respect for human rights and dignity, targeting specifically those who are committing the crimes and those who are supporting them and undermining the eco-system.

Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake has called for Jamaicans to remain vigilant as the police are still continuing with the investigations and not partake in narratives that justify violence and criminality by blaming the government on poverty and hardship as taking another’s life is a deliberate decision.

He further urged to let the tragedy reignite the shared commitment between the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the citizens to secure every community and restore national pride.

Investigations into the horrific incident are still ongoing, as the police have continued to urge community members with any information that can help with the investigation to come forward and help bring justice to the victims and their families.

Reportedly the authorities have also announced a $2 million reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting in Commodore, Linstead, St. Catherine.