PM Mottley slams fake video claiming US President Trump banned from entering Barbados

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Mottley has issued a statement in response to a circulating online video that allegedly aims to tarnish the relationship between the U.S. and Barbados. She rejected the narrative, statements, and entirety of the video, which claims that Barbados has banned President Trump from traveling to the country following his recent statement about Barbados.

The 9 minute long video which was uploaded on Sunday, June 15, 2025 by a Youtube account named FunJourney titled “What Barbados Just Did to Trump Will Leave Americans in Shock – 2025 Update” narrates a story on how PM Mottley has humiliated the U.S. President by standing up to the western ruling through not taking the diplomatic route and retaliating Trump's comments on Barbados and banning the President from visiting the country to which she was backed by other Caribbean countries.

Taking to her Social Media account, the Prime Minister issued a statement informing the public that the video is not from trusted sources and is entirely false only circulating misleading information to the public.

The statement reads that the office of the Prime Minister categorically states that no such statements from the video were ever made by the Barbadian leader and there is no official resolution issued by the Government of Barbados banning the US President from visiting the island nation. It further noted that no diplomatic consultations were suspended between the nations and there has been no formal or even informal policy shift towards the creation of a national security watch list based on commentary or political opinions.

Adding that the video was designed to sow discord and misinterpret Barbados’ foreign policy and must only be seen as an intended action to mislead the public and cause tension between the two countries as it has been fabricated and sensationalised for engagement purposes.

The prime minister urged the public from local, regional, and international to be vigilant by fact checking any content online before engaging and sharing it. By going through the Government of Barbados’s official channels or through any reputable verified source to cross check the information, Asking the citizens to report any fake AI generated content to relevant platforms in order to assist in restricting the reach of some of the content that is only meant to cause harm.

She finished her statement by stating that the Government of Barbados remains a longstanding mandate of being friends to all, satellites of none as they maintain respectful engagement with all nations. Urging the public to continue to share,stand, and defend the same values the Government stands on which are truth, respect, and integrity