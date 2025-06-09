‘History Must Not Be Our Future’: Mottley demands open borders for Africa-Caribbean unity

Mottley criticized the current travel system as unacceptable, noting that people are forced to seek transit visas and often take indirect routes, going north even when heading west or east.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Mottley has issued a powerful call to action for the complete abolition of visa requirements between African and Caribbean nations. While emphasising the deep historical, cultural and economic ties between the two regions, Mottley is urging the leaders of these regions to facilitate unrestricted movement among their people.

With this, the Barbadian leader, who often acts as the leader of entire Caribbean region, is once again urging for the betterment of the region as a whole as she seeks to reconnect shared histories, boost trade and foster cultural exchange with Africa.

She made this statement while speaking at the 2025 African Union Summit in Addis Ababa. Mottley declared that the fact that the people must beg for transit visas to move across the world is unacceptable and noted that the present travel routes force people to go north even if they want to move west or east.

Mottley, who also serves as the Chairman of the CARICOM, stressed that free movement is essential for strengthening trade, collaboration, and unity among the descendants of those who endured colonization and slavery, and she called on leaders to act decisively to remove these outdated restrictions.

While aiming to create a difference in the world, she highlighted that colonialism and the slave trade severed deep links between Africa and the Caribbean but now it is the time to reclaim those bonds through real action.

Beyond rhetoric, her proposals extended to Barbados and CARICOM hosting CARIFEDTA in Bridgetown this August which will be followed by the first in person CARICOM-AU Summit in Addis Ababa in the month of September. With these events, Mottley aims to showcase shared culture while booting ties.

Mia Mottley continued to emphasise that the leaders need to determine right now whether the history of separation will be the future of whether the spirit of Adwa can inspire them to confront the challenges of a yet new world. For several in Africa as well as the Caribbean, the visa-free movement she envisions is expected to mark a turning point, one where shared history becomes shared destiny.