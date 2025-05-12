Effective Today: Ireland imposes visa requirements on Trinidad and Tobago nationals

Trinidad and Tobago: The nationals of Trinidad and Tobago will now be required to acquire a visa before travelling to or through Ireland, announced Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy and Irish Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan on Friday.

This move aims at bringing Ireland into closer alignment with the visa regime of United Kingdom.

According to the information the changes take effect from today onwards (May 12, 2025, though transitional arrangements are still in place for the ones who already have travel plans to visit Ireland before May 31, 2025.

While announcing the development, Justice Jim O’Callaghan said that visa requirements are an effective screening measure to determine who can travel to Ireland and this boost the security of the borders while permitting travel to Ireland for legal purposes.

He further added that in order to minimise disruptions, his officials will have transitional measures for the ones with existing travel arrangements in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy added that this is a carefully considered decision which would bring Ireland into closer alignment with the United Kingdom. He emphasised that while Ireland will continue to operate an independent visa regime, keeping up with the requirements of the UK safeguards the common travel area and also dissuades irregular movements.

It was further announced that a transit visa will also be needed if the individuals is intending to transit through Ireland to another destination.

Notably, the Irish visa requirements are kept under ongoing review, having regard to the requirement to ensure that effective immigration controls are in place while also easing those who wish to travel to the country for the purposes of a visit, to work, study or join family members.

The government is now calling upon the nationals of Trinidad and Tobago who made travel plans prior to May 12 and who can provide evidence of a valid booking as well as payment for the trip may be accommodated for emergency travel in the several situations including a critical medical case, visiting for a significant family event, taking up employment or travelling for business, given the scheduled travel is on or before May 31.

This also comes after the UK government in March announced with immediate effect that all nationals of the island nation needed a visa before travelling to the UK, including on short visits.