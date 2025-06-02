Skerrit Reaffirms Labour’s Legacy: 2900 homes built, climate action strengthened, more to come

Dr Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized that his administration will continue building homes across Dominica, recognizing that many families rely on government support to secure housing.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit reaffirmed the Dominica Labour Party’s commitment to serving the people of Dominica during the party’s 70th anniversary celebrations. He highlighted the party’s achievements, including the construction of 2900 homes for Dominicans in need and the ongoing efforts to protect the environment and combat climate change.

"We promise what we promise, and we deliver," Skerrit said. "Our housing revolution will not end until every single family in Dominica has a decent, safe, and comfortable home." He noted that his administration shall continue to build homes in Dominica, because many families cannot build their own homes without government assistance.

“This is not only a political duty, but a biblical responsibility to provide for those who cannot help themselves,” he added. Dr Skerrit also announced that 386 keys will be handed over to deserving families by the end of the year.

Skerrit expressed no regret for helping less fortunate people, stating, "As long as I'm the Prime Minister of this country and as long as Labour is in government, we shall always help the less fortunate of Dominica."

The Prime Minister's commitment to housing is rooted in his personal experience with poverty. "I come from the village of Vieille Case," he said. "I know what poverty is. I know what getting help means."

Prime Minister Emphasises Importance of Protecting Environment

During his speech, PM Skerrit emphasised the importance of protecting the environment, citing the party’s efforts to promote environmental sustainability, protest forests, marine life, and biodiversity and combat climate change.

He noted that the party’s initiatives have helped build climate resilience and safeguard Dominica’s future.

“Recognizing our unique natural heritage and its significance in securing a profitable place in the trail of goods and services around the world, Labour party has champion environmental sustainability. We have implemented policies to protect our forests, marine life, and biodiversity, while promoting renewable energy initiatives,” he outlined.

Talking about Labour’s dealing with climate issues, he said that eight years ago Hurricane Maria destroyed most of the fishing industry and today in Dominica, the fisherfolk are applying the trade in modern cellular and other technology equipped fishing boats.

He credited the Labour Party that the fishermen are out there piling the trade and added, “We’ll continue to support them.”

PM Addresses Concerns Regarding Cost of Living

The Prime Minister addressed concerns about the cost of living and acknowledged the challenges posed by the global environment. He further encouraged citizens to manage their spending, prioritize their needs, and make their dollar stretch.

Skerrit said that he believed that prices in Dominica are on par given the size or distance from source and the overheads associated with running a business in this day and age. He proposed a collaborative approach to managing prices, involving the minister of finance, shipping agencies, wholesalers and consumers.

Dominica Witnessed Significant Progress under DLP: Skerrit

Under the DLP's leadership, Dominica has witnessed transformative changes, reshaped the landscape and improving citizens' lives. The Prime Minister highlighted strategic investment in agriculture, tourism and small business development which have built a foundation for a more resilient and inclusive economy.

He noted that the party’s efforts have also led to airport upgrades as the Douglas Charles Airport now receives daily flights from North America and the Caribbean, 24/7, a feat once considered utopian. There has also been significant tourism boom, marked by world class hotels having been sprouted across Dominica, with several more under construction.

Also, a fast-approaching reality, geothermal energy is offering hope for sustainable living, added the Dominican leader.

PM Skerrit Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to Barbadian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Skerrit expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados for her presence at the Dominica Labour Party's 70th-anniversary celebration. Skerrit highlighted the strong bond between Dominica and Barbados, citing instances where Barbados provided crucial support to Dominica during times of need.

He emphasised that Barbados was the first country to offer help to Dominica when it faced economic challenges and had to approach the IMF. Prime Minister Mottley, then Attorney General, played a key role in drafting the agreement.

Moreover, Mottley offered support to Dominica during natural disasters like Erica and Maria, mobilizing health efforts and global support, noted Skerrit.

The Dominican PM revealed that in the 1980s, then Prime Minister Tom Adams of Barbados helped Dominica by providing financial assistance to pay salaries during a difficult period.

Skerrit dismissed criticism that Mottley's presence at the event constituted interference in Dominica's internal affairs, calling it "unadulterated foolishness". He emphasized the importance of showing appreciation for Mottley's support and leadership.