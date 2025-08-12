Flavours of the World festival returns to Dominica this September

The event will give food enthusiasts the chance to savour dishes from around the world while enjoying cultural performances in a vibrant, colourful atmosphere.

Dominica: The highly anticipated 2nd edition of the Flavours of the World Festival is set to return to Dominica on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at the Forecourt, Windsor Park Sports Stadium, marking a vibrant celebration of global cuisine, music and culture.

The event will allow food enthusiasts to taste their way and enjoy mouthwatering dishes from every corner of the world along with cultural performances and an atmosphere bursting with colours. This fundraising event will be held in support of the historic Roseau Cathedral renovations.

According to the information, the festival will feature cuisines from across Jamaica, Iran, Haiti, Africa, Kalinago, East India, Creole Dominica and more.

Apart from the food, the festival will also have a lot of entertainment by local performers including the well renowned Michael Henderson, Li-Li Octave, Marie Pascale, Swinging Stars, Calypsonians Webb, Joy and more. Not only this, but there will be a special spot for children featuring bouncy castle, face painting, crafts and more.

The organisers revealed that the tickets for the festival are available online at TicketnPass.com and offline at Depex Colour Lab Ltd and Bullseye Pharmacy Inc. The ticket price, according to the reports, is priced at 8 USD for children up to 12 years, 20 USD for youth aged 12 and 17 while ticket for adults is priced at 38 USD. Apart from this, patrons can also avail premium benefits at a cost of 100 USD.

All regular admissions provide a variable coupon allowance to purchase any food or drink, ranging from USD 10-25 while VIP tickets offer all inclusive costs of all cuisines served at designated seating, with wine, water and juice while premium drinks are at an extra cost.

During the official launch of the event, the representative from the Flavours of the World Festival team said, “We celebrate not just food, but the people behind the flavors, the cooks, the farmers, the artists, the communities whose stories are woven in every dish that you will be served.”

Talking about the event, the representative said that it is with heartfelt gratitude that they officially launch the flavours of the world fundraiser in celebration of the 170th anniversary of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Fair Haven which is a sacred space in the beautiful country that had stood at the heart of the catholic faith and national heritage for nearly two centuries.

It was further highlighted that the event last year was a huge success and it allowed communities to connect with each other. The festival also had a real economic impact, generating income for farmers, fishermen, craft vendors, restaurants, transport operators and accommodation providers.