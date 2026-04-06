St. Kitts and Nevis FM Dr Denzil Douglas arrives in India, strengthening bilateral ties 

The Minister received a warm welcome from officials of the Ministry of External Affairs of India at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas, arrived in New Delhi, India on Sunday for an official visit which is aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation between the two nations.

The Minister received a warm welcome from officials of the Ministry of External Affairs of India at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Sharing glimpse of the warm welcome on social media, the Ministry said, “A warm welcome to FM Denzil Douglas of St. Kitts and Nevis, on his arrival in New Delhi.”

A video was also shared by local news channel ANI which shows Minister Douglas arriving at the airport on Sunday evening.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, this visit marks a significant step in boosting the historical ties and expanding cooperation between the two countries. A key highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in New Delhi.

The establishment of a permanent diplomatic mission marks yet another milestone in bilateral relations which reflects the growing significance of ties between the two countries and

During his brief stay in India, Dr Douglas is likely to engage in high-level discussions with senior Indian officials to enhance bilateral cooperation and boost diplomatic engagement. His visit also underscores India’s continued outreach to Caribbean nations and its commitment to fostering partnerships in the Global South.

India and St. Kitts and Nevis have maintained cordial relations over the years and they have been cooperating in international forums and sharing common interests in sustainable development and climate action. The current visit is expected to further strengthen this partnership and open new pathways for collaborations.