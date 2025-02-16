Sugar Boyz wins historic CONCACAF U17 qualifier match against US Virgin Islands

With their impressive 9-2 win, the Sugar Boyz have set a new milestone in St Kitts and Nevis football history.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts and Nevis U17 Men’s National Team secured victory against the US Virgin Islands with a score of 9-2 in a qualifier match for the CONCACAF U17. The team has paved the path for the next games, aiming to play for the international matches in the CONCACAF championship.

In the match, the Sugar Boyz of St Kitts and Nevis dominated the match from the start and then finished it with a historic victory. While showing determination on the field, the team scored three back-to-back goals in the first half, pushing US Virgin Islands to the backfoot for the entire match.

Further, US Virgin Islands tried to beat St Kitts and Nevis and scored two goals to enhance their dominance in the match. However, they failed to maintain their momentum in the game due to back-to-back goals from St Kitts and Nevis team. The team has scored nine goals and secured a clean and clear victory against US Virgin Islands, enhancing their ranking in the table.

With the victory, the team has been placed on the third position in the Group F and paved the path towards the qualifier of the CONCACAF U17. It has marked a great milestone in the history of football of St Kitts and Nevis.

Three players who have played incredible game and paved the path to the victory for St Kitts and Nevis included:

The first one is Franklyn Mitcham Jr who scored five goals, the second one is Akanye Samuel Francis who stood at the position with 90’+6, 90’+3, 85’, 34’. The third player included Savi-K Morton who scored 44’, 43’, 36’ goals in the match.

In addition to that, the St Kitts and Nevis Women’s U20 National Team has also kickstarted their preparations for the qualifying match. They departed for Nicaragua to compete in the CONCACAF U20 Women’s qualifier as the entire team was spotted at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Saturday morning.