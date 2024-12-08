Cape Air launches new services, connecting St Kitts and Nevis to St Thomas

This new service is anticipated to boost the connections between St Kitts and Nevis and St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

St Kitts and Nevis: Cape Air, on Saturday, officially landed at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts, marking the launch of this new route which connects the island to the US Virgin Islands, including direct services to St Thomas.

This new service is anticipated to boost the connections between St Kitts and Nevis and St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

According to the information, the flights will operate four times a week on every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday while offering timely options for inter island travel.

The schedule of Cape Air’s flights between St Kitts and Nevis and St Thomas is as follows:

Nevis to St. Kitts (NEV-SKB): Departs at 8:30, arrives at 8:40

St. Kitts to Nevis (SKB-NEV): Departs at 18:35, arrives at 18:45

St. Kitts to St. Thomas (SKB-STT): Departs at 9:40, arrives at 10:45

St. Thomas to St. Kitts (STT-SKB): Departs at 16:30, arrives at 17:35

As the flight landed on the island nation for the first time ever, it was welcomed with a traditional water canon salute following which a brief welcome ceremony was held at the Kayan Jet Lounge. The ceremony was attended by the tourism officials of St Kitts with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas also attending the event which marked a major milestone.

While sharing the glimpses of the ceremony on its official Facebook account, the airport officials remarked, “The wait is over—Cape Air has officially landed at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport! This is more than just a flight; it starts a fresh connection bridging St. Kitts with even more possibilities.”

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson expressed her delight over the development and said that Cape Air’s new service reflects the commitment of the team to boost the connectivity for St Kitts and also underlines the destination’s readiness to ease increased travel and economic growth.

She added that this collaboration is another step is making the island more accessible to travellers within the Caribbean region and beyond.